Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-$18.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.69. 555,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.81. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,240,000 after acquiring an additional 65,477 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $11,672,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.