Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $1,586.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001370 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,146,535 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.