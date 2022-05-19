Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)
