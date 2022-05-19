PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.46. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 18,347 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Get PetVivo alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.