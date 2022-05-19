PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 30,709 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 69.39% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $417,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 470.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

