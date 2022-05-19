PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.14. 6,918,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

