PFS Investments Inc. Buys 141,589 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,589 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after acquiring an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after acquiring an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,808,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,892 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 14,667,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,019,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

