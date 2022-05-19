PFS Investments Inc. Buys 69,359 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.18. 21,524,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,871,594. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

