PFS Investments Inc. Has $95.97 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 29.44% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $95,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

ISDX stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 22,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,463. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $32.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06.

