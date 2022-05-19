PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,517,000 after acquiring an additional 599,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after acquiring an additional 335,536 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,631,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273,537 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,524. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

