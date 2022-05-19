PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 117,634 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,634 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 97,646,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,938. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

