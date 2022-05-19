PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 82,587 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,587 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 344,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 709,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,831,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

