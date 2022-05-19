PFS Investments Inc. Raises Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,015 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 1.54% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 297,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

