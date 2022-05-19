PFS Investments Inc. Sells 163,896 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,896 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $84,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.