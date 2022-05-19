PFS Investments Inc. Sells 33,193 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 161,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,969,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.