Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:PM opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

