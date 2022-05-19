Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of CNH Industrial worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $158,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 112.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 1,322,788 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $21,593,000. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $22,691,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

