Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Skillsoft by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Skillsoft Corp. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

