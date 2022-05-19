Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,050 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

