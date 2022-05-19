Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632,364 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.37.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.58 on Thursday. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.35 and a 200-day moving average of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

