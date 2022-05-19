Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 18,164 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

