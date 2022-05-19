Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 32,339 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,339 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 82.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $7,693,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

SYF opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

