Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

AEP opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

