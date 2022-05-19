Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $50,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $248.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

