Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $51,000 in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,732,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ManTech International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of MANT opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $94.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.