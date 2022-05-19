Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $69,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,209 shares of company stock valued at $451,593. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

