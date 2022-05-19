Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223,148 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

