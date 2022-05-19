Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Hanger by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 205,758 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hanger by 136.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hanger by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

HNGR opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $619.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hanger (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.