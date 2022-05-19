Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,109,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,244.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 409,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,233. 93.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

