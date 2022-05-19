Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CNS opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

