Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Herc by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,639,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Herc by 188.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.84.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.14.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

