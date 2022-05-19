Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Repligen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

