Plasma Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,109.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $47,109.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,615.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00791754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00467621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033625 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,384.22 or 1.67581410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

