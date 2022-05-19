Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $288.15 million, a PE ratio of 117.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 707.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

