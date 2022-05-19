ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock to Split on Friday, May 27th (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of DIG opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $164.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

