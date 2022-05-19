Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of PMM opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

