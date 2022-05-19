Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.28

Shares of Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.28 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 145.50 ($1.79). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.83), with a volume of 17,814 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Quixant from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.50 million and a PE ratio of 34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.26.
Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)
Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.
