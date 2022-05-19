Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 1,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.