Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47,740 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

NYSE TGT opened at $161.61 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $155.20 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

