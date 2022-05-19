Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 12,459 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Keros Therapeutics worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KROS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

KROS opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

