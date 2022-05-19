Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,120 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Fulton Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.