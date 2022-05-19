Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 126,975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 4.36. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

