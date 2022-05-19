Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

