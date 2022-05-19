Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ciena by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ciena by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,905,000 after buying an additional 154,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ciena by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,273,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,451,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

