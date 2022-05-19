Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nano Dimension worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,531,000 after buying an additional 951,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,921,000 after buying an additional 411,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,913.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

