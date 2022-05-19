Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,845 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

