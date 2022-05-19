Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,818 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nikola worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,535,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nikola by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

