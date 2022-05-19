Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will report $16.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $68.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.75 billion to $68.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.71 billion to $74.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.25. 5,164,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,808. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,821. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.