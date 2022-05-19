Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 487.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 88.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,853. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

