Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 612 ($7.54).

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.33) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

LON:RTO traded down GBX 10.90 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 488.30 ($6.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.05. The company has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.46), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($122,518.59).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.